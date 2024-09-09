Chinese trade data is usually of interest. Expectations for the data today are for lower y/y result for both exports and imports. If exports come in as expected it'll be the slowest growth in 4 months. There was a narrative about that exports would surge ahead of increased trade barriers, which has not turned out to be accurate. Still, it could get worse! Imports, too, are expected to have slowed. The narrative surrounding this was that the surge China has had in imports has been p[partially due to bringing in chips ahead of tighter curbs. This seems a little better supported in the data.
Australian business conditions and confidence are due. Of most interest in these figures will likely be how businesses are viewing employment and inflation developments ... which of course comprise the two Reserve Bank of Australia mandates.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
- I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.