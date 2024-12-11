The Australian unemployment rate is expected to inch higher in the data for November. The RBA is still relaxed about the labour market and left the cash rate at its 13-year high earlier this week. The policy board next meet on 17–18 February, 2025. After the summer holidays. Nice work if you can get it.

