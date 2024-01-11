Economic calendar in Asia 12 January 2024

It's a packed data agenda ahead, with the most interest lasered in on Chinese inflation data. Will deflation continue?

Inflation is not currently an issue in China, deflation is. The explanation offered up for negative inflation rates are the declines in food and energy prices, which had spiked. This explanation seems reasonable. Nevertheless, if there is contagion into core measures it'll be more of a concern.

Apart from watching inflation in China another prominent worry is the extent to which monetary policy can be eased while the yuan is weak.

