Economic calendar in Asia 12 July 2023

I posted previews for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting earlier - spoiler is that no change to the cash rate is expected:
- RBNZ meet this week, on hold decision widely expected - preview
- RBNZ policy meeting this week - NZIER Shadow Board recommends no change to the cash rate
Keeping with regional central banks, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks later:
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.