Economic calendar in Asia 13 April 2023

Note that the time of the release for the Chinese data (trade data for March) is approximate only.

The Australian jobs report is of note for the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Bank have been emphasising the importance of strength in the jobs market. As the Bank has raised rates there is an acceptance that there is, and will continue to be, a negative impact (at the margin) on the labour market, but the RBA wants to keep this the impact as limited as possible. A deteriorating labour market would argue for further reluctance to raise rates. This contrasts with, say, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand where officials there have been consistent in saying they accept the hiking cycle will drive the economy into recession. The RBA is not so gung ho.