None of these below are much importance but for those watching out for them, we have data from New Zealand and Japan due.
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
For Japan, the BSI is the Business Sentiment Index (BSI)
- measures the level of optimism or pessimism among Japanese businesses about the current and future economic conditions
- published quarterly by the Ministry of Finance
- is based on a survey of over 10,000 Japanese companies
- BSI is calculated using a diffusion index, which, in very brief, calculates the percentage of companies reporting an improvement in business conditions minus the percentage of companies reporting a decline. A positive value indicates that more companies are optimistic about the economic outlook, while a negative value indicates more companies are pessimistic.
- BSI is calculated separately for manufacturing and non-manufacturing
- the manufacturing BSI covers industries such as electronics, machinery, and chemicals, while the non-manufacturing BSI covers industries such as retail, services, and construction.