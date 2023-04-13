Data from New Zealand and Singapore and thats about it.

Neither of the NZ data points are likely to move the New Zealand dollar much at all upon release.

From Singapore at 0000 GMT, 8pm US Eastern time, we'll get Q1 GDP (advance) data and the monetary policy statement from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

GDP q/q for Q1 (advance) is expected at -0.2%, prior +0.3%

and for the y/y expected +0.6%, prior +2.1%

I posted a preview of the MAS policy meeting here: