Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is due at 2230 GMT:

Also on the docket is the Bank of Japan Tankan survey for Q4. We had the monthly Reuters survey of the same name released only last week as a guide for what to expect:

I suspect overall though that today's Asia session will be a bit of a placeholder ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) due later (statement at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, 14 December 2022 with Powell's news conference to follow at 1930 GMT).

