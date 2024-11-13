Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking at a regulator event so we may not get anything on the economy or monetary policy.
Later is the Australian jobs report for October. Expected to show still solid growth in employment. The resistance of the labour market has given the RBA room to hold its cash rate high. The Bank wants to preserve job gains as much as possible as part of its 2-prong mandate.
