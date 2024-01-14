Economic calendar in Asia 15 January 2024

The US holiday will keep large investor flows somewhat out of markets today.

Markets are mainly closed in the US but are open in Asia here and Europe.

US market hours ahead, note there is a scheduled session for futures on Sunday evening, US time::

Heads up for the US holiday on Monday January 15 - markets closed

Sunday, January 14th 6:00pm US Eastern time, Regular Open

Monday, January 15th 1:00pm Trading Halt and then at 6:00pm trading resumes (again, those are US Eastern times)

The data agenda here today is very light: