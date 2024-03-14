Not a lot on the data agenda. But ... Japan wage results will be a focus. We've been getting plenty of news onthese, with big firms largely meeting Union wage rise demands. We should get more info on this today. Japan's largest union federation, Rengo, will release a survey compiling the results of the salary negotiations on Friday, Japan time. Of course, wage hikes by large firms will need to 'trickle down' to medium and small firms for the Bank of Japan to be happy.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda Kazuo has said time and again that the outcome of spring wage negotiations is pivotal to central bank discussions about a change in its ultra-easy monetary policy. The Bank meet on the 18th and 19th.

While not on the calendar I am expecting the Melbourne Institute Inflation Expectations from Australia, at 0000gmt (2000 US Eastern time)