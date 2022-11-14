Economic calendar in Asia 15 November 2022

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, a core FOMC member (The head of the NY Fed has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee) will be speaking during the early Asia morning (timing below). Fed Governor Waller kicked off a busy day in Asia on Monday with his remarks:

And on Monday US time we heard from vice-chair Brainard:

Williams will also be in the 'more hikes but slower' camp for sure. It's the new Fed mantra.

-

Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting minutes are due - I'll have more to come on this separately.

-

China economic activity data for October will likely still show subdued, but with the various measures announced in China over the weekend (see the Monday wrap, link above) improvements are coming.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.