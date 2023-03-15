Economic calendar in Asia 16 March 2023

New Zealand data is due at 2145 GMT, 5.45pm US Eastern time. A q/q contraction is the consensus expectation. Earlier preview posted:
Data from Australia kicks off at 0000 GMT, 8pm US Eastern time, with the jobs report following half an hour later. I'll have more to come on this separately.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.