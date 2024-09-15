We had terrible data out of China over the weekend:

There won't be a response from Chinese stocks as markets are closed there today and tomorrow:

As for today's calendar ... m'eh:

Economic calendar in Asia 16 September 2024 2
  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.