The Westpac–Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index for December is all that's listed on the data calendar here today.

This index has shown improvements in recent months, reflecting a cautiously optimistic shift among Australian consumers.

November 2024:

Index Value: The index rose by 5.3% to 94.6 points, marking the highest level in two and a half years.

Key Drivers: This uptick is attributed to easing concerns over future interest rate hikes, with consumers feeling less pressure on family finances and exhibiting increased confidence in the economic outlook.

Component Improvements: Family Finances Compared to a Year Ago: Increased by 6.8%. Expectations for the Next 12 Months: Rose by 4.4%. Economic Outlook for the Coming Year: Jumped by 8.7%. Confidence in the Five-Year Economic Outlook: Rose by 6.5%.



These gains suggest that consumers are becoming 'cautiously optimistic' about the outlook for both the economy and their finances.

October 2024:

Index Value: The index increased by 6.2% to 89.8 points.

Key Drivers: The improvement was driven by a reduction in concerns about further interest rate increases and signs of moderating inflation.

Despite these positive trends, the index remains below the neutral level of 100, indicating that pessimists still outnumber optimists.

However, the narrowing gap suggests a gradual restoration of consumer confidence as economic conditions show signs of improvement.