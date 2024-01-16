New Zealand data kicks off the data agenda but its China that eyes will be on.

China's 2023 economic growth data is expected to show a full year result of 5.2%, which is pretty much spot on the government's 'around 5%' target. Which will surprise absolutely no one. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) knows how to hit a target, and the 'crats there know whats good for them.

As for the December data, the focus is on retail sales. They are expected to show decent growth, but not as much as in November. Those looking for a rally in Chinese stocks might get some joy, there wasn't much on this apparent good news yesterday:

But, that's better than nothing!