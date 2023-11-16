Economic calendar in Asia 17 November 2023

In addition to the NZ data listed in the screenshot there are

Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX), October, data due at 0030 GMT (1930 US Eastern time)

and China Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), also October, data due at 0700 GMT (0200 US Eastern time)

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Re the New Zealand data. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is a measure of the average prices that producers in a country receive for their outputs (PPI Outputs) and the average prices that producers pay for their inputs (PPI Inputs).

PPI Outputs:

The PPI Outputs measure the average prices received by New Zealand producers for goods and services they produce and sell. This could be to other businesses (intermediate consumption) or to final consumers.

cover various industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and services, among others

rising PPI Outputs index can indicate increasing inflationary pressure as producers are getting higher prices for their goods and services. However, they might not necessarily pass these increases on to consumers

PPI Inputs:

The PPI Inputs, on the other hand, measure the average prices paid by New Zealand producers for their inputs — the raw materials, services, and capital goods they use to produce their goods and services.

These inputs can be sourced domestically or imported.

When the PPI Inputs index is rising, it suggests that producers are facing higher costs, which might eventually lead to higher prices for consumers if the producers pass these costs on through higher output prices.

Its unlikely to shift the NZD around too much upon release.