Yen traders will want to take note of Bank of Japan Governor Ueda today. He will be in Nagoya to deliver deliver a speech and take questions from business executives.

His speech is from 10am local time on Monday

0100 GMT (Monday), 2000 US Eastern time (Sunday)

Q&A follows at 1.45 pm local time on Monday

0445 GMT (Monday), 2345 US Eastern time (Sunday)

***

While not shown on the pic below, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Market) Christopher Kent will be speaking Monday at 5.30 pm Sydney time:

0630 GMT, 0130 US Eastern time

Kent's topic will be "Financial Markets and Monetary Policy in Australia". Kent will review some key features of Australia’s financial system, and will then discuss some of the implications of these for:

the transmission of monetary policy

financial stability

forward guidance