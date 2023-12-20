Economic calendar in Asia 21 December 2023

It's a light one on the data agenda for the session in Asia with minor releases from Japan and New Zealand.

Friday will be much for interesting as it'll bring the final Japanese inflation data for the year. More to come on this in tomorrow's calendar preview!

