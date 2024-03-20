more to come
We had the RBA meeting this week, the Bank moved a little bit more dovish:
The Australian jobs report will be eyed by the RBA, and they'll have noticed the quick move higher in the unemployment rate in recent months. Its up 0.5% since September of last year. On a more positive note its not a lot higher than 5-decade lows. As inflation dribbles lower the Bank is keen to preserve job gains. A move higher in the jobless rate again should, at the margin, drag expectations of an RBA rate cut a little closer and, again at the margin, weigh on AUD.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
- I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.