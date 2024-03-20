more to come

We had the RBA meeting this week, the Bank moved a little bit more dovish:

The Australian jobs report will be eyed by the RBA, and they'll have noticed the quick move higher in the unemployment rate in recent months. Its up 0.5% since September of last year. On a more positive note its not a lot higher than 5-decade lows. As inflation dribbles lower the Bank is keen to preserve job gains. A move higher in the jobless rate again should, at the margin, drag expectations of an RBA rate cut a little closer and, again at the margin, weigh on AUD.