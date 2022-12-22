Japan inflation figures at 2330 GMT. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has been insistent that the current high inflation level in Japan is transitory and will begin falling from around October in 2023. He's also been insistent that any widening of the tolerance band around the YCC target to +/-0.5% from +/-0.25% was not under consideration since it'd basically be a rate rise. Then on Tuesday he widened the band and said it wasn't a rate rise. Go figure.

Given Kuroda has tarnished his credibility it opens up the potential for sharper market reactions to Japanese data. Data releases from Jpan have been notorious for not shifting markets much at all upon release. Its not difficult to see now though that if CPI is above expectations JPY will rise as traders pre-empt further BOJ tightening moves.

As for the 2350 GMT minutes of the Bank of Japan October meeting. The very definition of stale, they are, after Tuesday's announcement. I guess we can scour the minutes for any clues the December decision was coming.

Economic calendar in Asia 23 December 2022

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.