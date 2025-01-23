Before the Bank of Japan announcement is inflation data from Japan for December. Preview here:
As always, there is no firm time for the BoJ statement. Experience suggests to expect it some time in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window. A rate hike is widely expected today. When there is some sort of change of policy expected the announcement is more likely to come later in that time window than earlier. Preivews of the BoJ here:
- Poll shows 18 out of 19 economists expect a Bank of Japan rate hike on Friday
- The BOJ meet today and tomorrow and is unlikely to delay rate hike action
