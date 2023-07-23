Economic calendar in Asia 24 July 2023

Flash PMIs for July kick off today. Australia and Japan kickoff during the timezone here and later on Moday we'll get those from the UK, Germany, Eurozone, and USA , among others. Services have generally been outperforming those for manufacturing and provided support for growth. ECB rate hikes are beginning to weigh on EZ PMIs.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.