Expectations for 'core' inflation (that excluding fresh food, shown below) is expected to have slowed in April from March but to be above the BOJ's 2% target for the 25th month in a row. Bank of Japan Governor Ueda spoke overnight, saying the slump in the economy in Q1 was due to a disruption to auto output and the Bank has No change in view of Japan economic outlook.

The inflation data will be an important input into upcoming decisions on rate hikes by the Bank. The BOJ has insisted it wants to keep policy accommodative. That won't preclude tiny nudges higher in short term rates I wouldn't think.

