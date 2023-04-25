Economic calendar in Asia 26 April 2023

Data from New Zealand and Australia today on the calendar. The quarterly CPI from Australia is the focus. We do get monthly CPI from Australia but the quarterly is a more complete picture.
I posted previews:
- Australian Q1 CPI due mid-week - preview: "Past the peak, but still too high"
- Preview of the Australian inflation data due mid-week. Expected implications for the RBA
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.