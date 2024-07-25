The Bank of Japan meet next week. Plans for reduced Japanese Government Bond buying are expected to be detailed. The question of a rate hike is an open one, but the consensus expectation is for on hold. Tokyo area inflation data is due today:
- National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example
Stronger than expected figures should add downside pressure to the already volatile yen crosses (ie upward pressure on JPY).
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.