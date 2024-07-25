The Bank of Japan meet next week. Plans for reduced Japanese Government Bond buying are expected to be detailed. The question of a rate hike is an open one, but the consensus expectation is for on hold. Tokyo area inflation data is due today:

National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.

Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI

It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub

Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example

Stronger than expected figures should add downside pressure to the already volatile yen crosses (ie upward pressure on JPY).