Japan PPI Services (Corporate Services Price Index) is on the agenda today.

measures the average change over time in the prices received by service providers (in the private sector) for their services in Japan

Data published by the Bank of Japan

covers services such as transportation and communication, finance and insurance, wholesale and retail trade, and others

this is not consumer inflation but rather business level inflation

Also due today, not shown on the screenshot is data from China, Industrial profits for October