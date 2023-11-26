more to come
Japan PPI Services (Corporate Services Price Index) is on the agenda today.
- measures the average change over time in the prices received by service providers (in the private sector) for their services in Japan
- Data published by the Bank of Japan
- covers services such as transportation and communication, finance and insurance, wholesale and retail trade, and others
- this is not consumer inflation but rather business level inflation
Also due today, not shown on the screenshot is data from China, Industrial profits for October
- the September reading was -9.0% YTD y/y
- due at 0130 GMT, 2030 US Eastern time
- includes profits by State-owned and also private-sector enterprises
- indicates profits by industrial sectors
- data for China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)