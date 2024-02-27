I posted previews of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting, this is a live meeting with the possibility of a rate hike:
- ASB says RBNZ interest rate hike next week is a real possibility - sees a November cut
- RBNZ meet next week, their bark is likely to be worse than their bite - no hike expected
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet this week (Feb 28) - preview
The RBNZ announcement is due at 2pm New Zealand time
2pm New Zealand time on the 28th is:
- 0100 GMT on the 28th
- 1900 US Eastern time (on the 27th)
Also on the agenda ahead is monthly inflation data from Australia. This is not the official and more comprehensive quarterly data but it is a focus. In a nutshell, what we'll get today will be skewed towards 'goods' inflation, not 'services'. Its services inflation that is most problematic for the RBA (and for many other developed market central banks).
The monthly CPI data from Australia does not show all components of the CPI, that'll have to wait for the quarterly data release.
- The monthly CPI indicator does, however, provide a timelier indication of inflation using the same data collected for use in the quarterly CPI. The monthly reading includes updated prices for between 62 and 73 per cent of the weight of the quarterly CPI basket, its not the full picture.
