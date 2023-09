Economic calendar in Asia 28 September 2023

Australian retail sales is listed as high impact (see screenshot below). Dunno 'bout that. The release might shift AUD/USD a few tics if we're lucky. A beat will lend AUD a bid, a miss and the offer should prevail. Fo a few tics at least.

