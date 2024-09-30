First off, there are market closures in Asia today for holidays.
- Mainland China is closed
- Hong Kong is closed
- South Korea is closed
Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Greene is up soon. Greene spoke last week:
The data agenda that follows is packed.
New Zealand kicks it off with building permits and the Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER). The QSBO is a closely-watched survey:
- is one of the country's longest-running business surveys. It provides a insights into the business climate and economic conditions in New Zealand, and the factors influencing business sentiment, such as domestic and international economic conditions, government policies, and other external events.
- surveys businesses across various sectors
- gathers data on business confidence, demand, hiring intentions, investment plans, and other economic indicators
- QSBO findings can vary significantly from one quarter to another
NZD/USD may find some support if this survey improves but overall is more subject to global US dollar moves at present.
