Note, New Zealand switched to daylight saving time over the weekend as summer approaches. Speaking of New Zealand, there is the ANZ New Zealand Business Survey for September 2024 due today. The August data improved from July but was still awful:

But, the focus will be the data from China. Official (from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)) PMIs first, followed by the private (Caixin) manufacturing PMI. Given the surge of stimulus announcement made last week poor result on these will be shrugged off to some extent.

Note, some more stimulus was announced in China over the weekend (I'll have more to come on this separately) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) told commercial banks to start lowering interest rates on all existing housing loans.