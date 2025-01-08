Chinese inflation data is the focus.

China's National Bureau of Statistics is scheduled to release the December 2024 Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data today. The PPI is expected to remain in deflation while CPI flirts with it.

Producer Price Index (PPI):

In November 2024, China's PPI declined by 2.5% year-over-year, marking a slight improvement from the 2.9% drop observed in October. This decrease was primarily driven by lower prices in fossil fuels and ferrous metals, while non-ferrous metals experienced a price increase.

Consumer Price Index (CPI):

In November 2024, China's CPI registered a 0.2% year-over-year increase, indicating modest inflationary pressure. This was a slight decrease from the 0.3% rise recorded in October.