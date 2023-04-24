A sparse data agenda today - just one item of note, data from the Bank of Japan:

Corporate Service Price Index (CSPI) measures the prices of services traded among companies.

samples various industries, including transportation, communication, finance, and business services

measures the change in prices for services at the producer level, rather than at the consumer level

its an indicator of inflation in Japan, as it reflects the price pressures that businesses face when providing services. Rising prices for services can lead to higher costs for businesses, which can be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services