The National Australia Bank Business Survey (due at 0130 GMT, the twin headlines are business confidence and business conditions) for May is the focus, but its unlikely to move the AUD too much upon release.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the little flags can sometimes be confusing. Australian markets reopen today after a holiday Monday.