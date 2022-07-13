The jobs report from Australia today is expected to show continued gains for the strong labour market. Earlier in the week we had the National Australia Bank business survey showing wage gains (I made brief reference to it here in the session wrap for Tuesday).

A higher than expected 'Employment change' number and/or a lower than expected unemployment rate increases the chances of a 50bp rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia at their next (August 2) meeting.

