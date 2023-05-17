Japan data today will be a first look at Q2 trade data. Q1 trade was disappointing but other data was better as yesterday's GDP numbers showed:

The data from Australia today follows yesterday's subdued wages figures:

The Reserve Bank of Australia have been seeking to raise rates at a pace that avoids too much damage to employment and, so far so good. More jobs are expected to have been added in April and the jobless rate is expected to be steady.

