Economic calendar in Asia

Data from New Zealand (2245 GMT) and from Japan (2350 GMT) and then BOJ Governor Kuroda speaks.

The data from Japan includes machinery orders (May 2022) and money supply (Jne 2022). Neither are expected to have much of a yen impact upon release. Governor Kuroda has been adamant on no imminent change to the main points of Bank monetary policy. Yield curve control is under pressure. While the BOJ has managed to control the yield on 10-year JGBs through its buying activities yields on other tenors have risen beyond where the BOJ would like them. We await to hear what Kuroda has to say today.