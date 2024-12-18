Preview Mode

BOJ

Economic calendar in Asia - Do you know what time the BoJ announcement is? Read on!

  • TL;DR is the BoJ doesn't have a scheduled time for their Statement, never do. Expect it 0230 - 0330 GMT (2130-2230 US Eastern time)
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 18/12/2024 | 20:59 GMT
18/12/2024 | 20:59 GMT

I get the question a lot, "What time is the Bank of Japan announcement due?"

The answer is always the same, the BoJ doesn't have a scheduled time for their Statement, never do.

Experience indicates to expect it sometime in the 0230 - 0330 GMT (2130-2230 US Eastern time) time window.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow up with a press conference. This is scheduled. At 0630 GMT (0130 US Eastern time).

  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
  • I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.

