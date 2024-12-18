Economic calendar in Asia - Do you know what time the BoJ announcement is? Read on!

I get the question a lot, "What time is the Bank of Japan announcement due?"

The answer is always the same, the BoJ doesn't have a scheduled time for their Statement, never do.

Experience indicates to expect it sometime in the 0230 - 0330 GMT (2130-2230 US Eastern time) time window.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow up with a press conference. This is scheduled. At 0630 GMT (0130 US Eastern time).