There is nothing of substance for major FX on the data calendar due from Asi-Pacific today.

We will get the 'Chart Pack' from the Reserve Bank of Australia, at 11.30am Sydney time, which is 0130 GMT:

It summarises macroeconomic and financial market trends in Australia

provides some information about developments for Australia's main trading partners

No one will care too much at all about it.

But, speaking of charts ... Traders in the region will respond to the huge US dollar moves overnight (USD/JPY excepted). I suspect we'll get at least some retracement of moves, but not betting the farm on that.