There is nothing of substance for major FX on the data calendar due from Asi-Pacific today.
We will get the 'Chart Pack' from the Reserve Bank of Australia, at 11.30am Sydney time, which is 0130 GMT:
- It summarises macroeconomic and financial market trends in Australia
- provides some information about developments for Australia's main trading partners
- No one will care too much at all about it.
But, speaking of charts ... Traders in the region will respond to the huge US dollar moves overnight (USD/JPY excepted). I suspect we'll get at least some retracement of moves, but not betting the farm on that.