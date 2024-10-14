Kashkari spoke earlier:
- Fed's Kashkari: Economy in final stages of getting inflation back to 2%
- More Kashkari: Neutral rate is likely higher now than where it was pre-pandemic
As did Waller:
- Fed's Waller. Fed should proceed with more caution on rate cuts than was needed in Sept
- More from Waller: Right now a lot of recent high productivity growth is rebound from lows
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.