Apart from the PMIs there is nothing else scheduled relevant for major FX.

Flash PMIs will be eyed as updates on economic conditions. Global demand seems a little soft while inflation does not. Even Japan is seeing a little CPI growth.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.