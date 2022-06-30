It's a packed data calendar to open the new month.

The highlights are:

Tokyo area inflation for June.

National level CPI for the month follows in three weeks

China Caixin survey PMI

we had the official PMIs yesterday, all improved: China PMIs jump back into expansion

The Bank of Japan 'Tankan' for the second quarter

The BOJ’s Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the little flags can sometimes be confusing