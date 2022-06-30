It's a packed data calendar to open the new month.
The highlights are:
Tokyo area inflation for June.
- National level CPI for the month follows in three weeks
- I'll have more to come on this separately
China Caixin survey PMI
- we had the official PMIs yesterday, all improved:
China PMIs jump back into expansion
- I'll have more to come on this separately
The Bank of Japan 'Tankan' for the second quarter
The BOJ’s Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the little flags can sometimes be confusing