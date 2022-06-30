It's a packed data calendar to open the new month.

The highlights are:

Tokyo area inflation for June.

  • National level CPI for the month follows in three weeks
China Caixin survey PMI

The Bank of Japan 'Tankan' for the second quarter

  • The BOJ’s Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan

Economic calendar in Asia 01 July 2022

