On the agenda for the session ahead is a Federal Reserve official speaking, Governor Waller.

  • Governor Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The governors vote at each Federal Open Market Committee
  • Waller is speaking on his economic outlook before the Australasia Conference, in Sydney, Australia

Apart from Waller is a very minor data point from New Zealand that'll not shift the NZD much at all upon release.

economic calendar in Asia 14 November 2022
