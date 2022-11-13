On the agenda for the session ahead is a Federal Reserve official speaking, Governor Waller.

Governor Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The governors vote at each Federal Open Market Committee

Waller is speaking on his economic outlook before the Australasia Conference, in Sydney, Australia

Apart from Waller is a very minor data point from New Zealand that'll not shift the NZD much at all upon release.

