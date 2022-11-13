On the agenda for the session ahead is a Federal Reserve official speaking, Governor Waller.
- Governor Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The governors vote at each Federal Open Market Committee
- Waller is speaking on his economic outlook before the Australasia Conference, in Sydney, Australia
Apart from Waller is a very minor data point from New Zealand that'll not shift the NZD much at all upon release.
