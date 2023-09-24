The calendar for the Asia time zone is empty. The only thing noted on the calendar is New Zealand has switched to daylight saving time. If you do trade NZ markets I popped a heads up for this earlier:
Looks like we wait until Europe for anything:
The calendar for the Asia time zone is empty. The only thing noted on the calendar is New Zealand has switched to daylight saving time. If you do trade NZ markets I popped a heads up for this earlier:
Looks like we wait until Europe for anything:
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers