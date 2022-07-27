The economic calendar in Asia is a bit of a letdown after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) event on Wednesday.

Retail sales data from Australia, for June, is due at 0130 GMT. These have been holding up strongly despite slumping consumer sentiment. Some moderation is expected in June from May. The Reserve Bank of Australia meet next week, August 2 (statement due at 0430 GMT that day), and the data today from Australia are unlikely to sway them from the expected +50bp rate hike.

