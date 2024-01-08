more to come

Japanese inflation data headlines the data calendar for the session ahead. I posted a one-liner preview and an explanation of the Tokyo CPI yesterday, at this link:

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday on Monday, they'll reopen today.

From Australia the focus is on retail sales. Last week we had reports from documents obtained under Freedom of Information laws indicating the RBA has taken note of weaker consumer spending in response to higher rates:

Nevertheless the sales data for November due today is expected to be higher m/m than in October. 'Black Friday' sales have taken off in Australia in recent years, which will go some way towards explaining the boost expected.

I’ve noted data for Australia with text as the similarity of the little flag with New Zealand's can sometimes be confusing.