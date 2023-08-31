The official PMIs from China on Thursday were a mixed bag with an improvement but still contraction for manufacturing and a slip lower but still expansion for services:

Today it's the privately surveyed PMI from Caixin/S&P Global. This is expected to be still in contraction.

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.