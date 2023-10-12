The data from China is the focus. The reports we've had on the low, low, low level of inflation (and the anecdotal evidence that Chinese shoppers don't believe the data) means the trade data will grab the most attention. China's economy is showing tentative signs of recovery, barring the property sector. I'll have more to come on this separately.

ps. The trade data is listed at 0300 GMT, which is 2300 US Eastern time. That timing is approximate only, the Chinese trade data release time is a bit flexible.

