We had the Tokyo area December inflation data a couple of weeks ago, showing a subsiding headline rate:

Tokyo headline CPI for December 2.4% y/y (prior 2.6%)

underlying (core) rates also dribbled lower, with the core-core (excluding food and energy, which is closest to the US measure of core inflation) staying well above the Bank of Japan 2% target

The Bank of Japan next meet on January 22 and 23 (Monday and Tuesday next week) and are expected to leave their major policy planks (YCC and negative short term rates) unchanged.