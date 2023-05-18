Japanese national-level CPI data is the highlight on the calendar.

The Tokyo-area CPI for April rose above March levels, and remained above 3%, for all three readings. The Bank of Japan keeps telling us they expect inflation to be transitory. That's what the Fed and others were saying too and it didn't work out so well. Tokyo inflation data is released a few weeks ahead of the national data for the same month. We see today if Tokyo inflation was a guide to the national numbers.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.